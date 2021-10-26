Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 31,666 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,666 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of LivePerson worth $14,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPSN stock opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.62 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 1.14.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPSN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

