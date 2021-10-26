Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $13,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Assurant by 1,095.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. William Blair started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.34.

AIZ opened at $164.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.58 and a 12 month high of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.