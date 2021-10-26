Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 611,757 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 816,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 611,757 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,019,000 after buying an additional 294,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at $6,580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. Pure Cycle Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $361.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the provision of wholesale water and wastewater services. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Utilities, and Land Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Utilities segment focuses on customers of governmental entities, commercial and industrial customers through designing, engineering, constructing, operating and maintaining water and wastewater systems it owns as well as systems owned by others.

