Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €109.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €91.64 ($107.81).

KGX opened at €87.92 ($103.44) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €85.85.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

