Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €740.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) target price on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,036.47) target price on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €681.00 ($801.18) target price on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €786.00 ($924.71).

EPA KER opened at €640.00 ($752.94) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €671.77 and a 200 day moving average of €697.64. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a one year high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

