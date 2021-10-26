Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 164,200 Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 164,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Butterfly Network at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,902,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at about $12,763,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth about $7,086,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth about $8,216,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $840,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Butterfly Network stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,434. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.84. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $29.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

