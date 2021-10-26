Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,994 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises 2.8% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ulta Beauty worth $15,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.5% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $433.00 price objective (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.43.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $368.31. 3,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,594. The business has a fifty day moving average of $377.80. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $414.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.