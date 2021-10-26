Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.02 Million Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 246,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,021,000. Vontier comprises about 1.4% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,512,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,174,000 after buying an additional 260,822 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 914,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,793,000 after acquiring an additional 28,620 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vontier by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,392,000 after purchasing an additional 480,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VNT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

VNT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.33. 1,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.53. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

