Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 485,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,077,000. Molson Coors Beverage makes up about 4.6% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

TAP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.78. 6,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,670. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

