KeyCorp Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.84.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 53,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 51,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

