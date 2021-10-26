Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 44.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $177.60 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $182.49. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.38.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.