Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.38. 21,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,647. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $144.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (down previously from $164.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.93.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

