Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €104.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €91.64 ($107.81).

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €87.92 ($103.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €85.85. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

