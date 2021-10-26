KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE KREF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,192. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 619.94, a current ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

