Klimatas Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $6,103.74 and $225.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.