Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Kohl’s reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6,300%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.68. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 51.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 0.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

See Also: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.