Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDSMY shares. ING Group upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Koninklijke DSM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Friday.

RDSMY stock opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $39.68 and a twelve month high of $55.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.7252 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

