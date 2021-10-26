Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €42.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.90 ($48.12) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.35 ($56.89).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

