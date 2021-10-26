Kopin (KOPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Kopin to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. On average, analysts expect Kopin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ KOPN opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $440.07 million, a PE ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 2.18. Kopin has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KOPN shares. TheStreet cut Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $44,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 48.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 84,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kopin by 189.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

