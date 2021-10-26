Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:KP2 opened at GBX 1.18 ($0.02) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.96. The firm has a market cap of £39.83 million and a P/E ratio of -11.90. Kore Potash has a twelve month low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2 ($0.03). The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Kore Potash alerts:

About Kore Potash

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Kore Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.