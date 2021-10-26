Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:KP2 opened at GBX 1.18 ($0.02) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.96. The firm has a market cap of £39.83 million and a P/E ratio of -11.90. Kore Potash has a twelve month low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2 ($0.03). The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Kore Potash

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

