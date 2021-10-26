KT (NYSE:KT) versus Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) and KT (NYSE:KT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orbsat and KT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $5.69 million 5.86 -$2.76 million N/A N/A KT $20.28 billion 0.32 $560.71 million $1.14 11.65

KT has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Volatility and Risk

Orbsat has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KT has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orbsat and KT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -74.26% -111.76% -74.06% KT 3.77% 6.12% 2.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Orbsat and KT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A KT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% of Orbsat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of KT shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of Orbsat shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of KT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KT beats Orbsat on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

