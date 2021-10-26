KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €72.80 ($85.65) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €70.40 and its 200-day moving average is €72.48. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.87, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.66. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €61.10 ($71.88) and a 12 month high of €80.90 ($95.18).
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.