KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €72.80 ($85.65) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €70.40 and its 200-day moving average is €72.48. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.87, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.66. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €61.10 ($71.88) and a 12 month high of €80.90 ($95.18).

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

