Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lake Resources in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $0.91 price target on the stock.

LLKKF opened at $0.69 on Friday. Lake Resources has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.

Lake Resources NL is a lithium exploration company, which is focused on exploring lithium basins and pegmatites in Argentina. Its projects include Olaroz and Cauchari, Paso, located in Jujuy; and Kachi, located in Catamarca provinces. The company was founded on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

