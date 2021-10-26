Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,625 shares of company stock valued at $471,423. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

