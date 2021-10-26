Lakewood Capital Management LP Acquires 7,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 7.8% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $188,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Facebook by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,399,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $24,491,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Facebook in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.19.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $16,910,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,426,083 shares of company stock worth $867,082,128 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $6.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $322.04. 1,096,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,719,850. The company has a market cap of $907.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.26 and its 200-day moving average is $340.28. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.