Lakewood Capital Management LP Has $60.20 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Lakewood Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 752,000 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial comprises about 2.5% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of Ally Financial worth $60,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 62.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after buying an additional 6,310,150 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth about $4,653,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 346.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 35.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,085 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.71. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 38.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,625 shares of company stock worth $1,879,833. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.