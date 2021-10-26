Lakewood Capital Management LP Purchases 55,000 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 549,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy comprises about 2.0% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $47,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 242,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 556,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,362,000 after buying an additional 41,726 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 426,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,105,000 after buying an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $70.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $79.55.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

