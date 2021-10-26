Lakewood Capital Management LP Sells 676,600 Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Lakewood Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676,600 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Clover Health Investments worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 284.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 28.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

CLOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.56. 65,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,483,202. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $412.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.