Lakewood Capital Management LP Takes $24.41 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,408,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of ViacomCBS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $37.56. 67,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,452,238. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

