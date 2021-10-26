Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Landstar System in a research report issued on Sunday, October 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $174.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $122.63 and a 12-month high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Landstar System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 265,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 96.2% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Landstar System by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 239,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Landstar System by 3.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Landstar System by 2.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

