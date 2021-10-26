Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) PT Raised to $105.00 at Raymond James

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s current price.

LPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Siebert Williams Shank cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

NYSE:LPI opened at $85.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 4.74. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.06.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,943,000 after purchasing an additional 830,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,475,000 after acquiring an additional 483,443 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,044,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $20,653,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

