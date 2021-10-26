Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,847 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 789,896 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $11,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

NYSE:LVS opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.