Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 143.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $445,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 405,166 shares of company stock worth $25,061,280. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1,422.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 529,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $31,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

