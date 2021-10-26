LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:LCNB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.38. 14,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,359. The firm has a market cap of $217.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.93. LCNB has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). LCNB had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $25,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,798 shares in the company, valued at $149,829.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

