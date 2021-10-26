Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.10.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

