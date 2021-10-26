Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,679 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in The Cato were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cato during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cato by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cato by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in The Cato by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 178,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 86,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in The Cato by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 144,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 65,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

The Cato stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The Cato Co. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.75 million during the quarter. The Cato had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

About The Cato

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

