Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,921 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,511,000 after purchasing an additional 338,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,132,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

