Legal & General Group Plc Purchases Shares of 19,091 Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMCR. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,307,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $97,583,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $50,142,000. General Atlantic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $40,442,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $17,028,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Immunocore stock opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Immunocore Holdings plc has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $61.99.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

