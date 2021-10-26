Legal & General Group Plc Raises Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCKT shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

