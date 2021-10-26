Legal & General Group Plc Sells 15,853 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,853 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 163.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 28,451 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the second quarter valued at about $577,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,509,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,967,000 after acquiring an additional 61,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in American Vanguard by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $490.96 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. American Vanguard Co. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $134.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

