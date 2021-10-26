Legal & General Group Plc Takes Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 120,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,479,000. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,195,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,991,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,438,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,563,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGAU opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.0556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CGAU shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

