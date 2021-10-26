LendingTree (TREE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect LendingTree to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. LendingTree has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $270.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.01 million. On average, analysts expect LendingTree to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LendingTree stock opened at $152.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $130.02 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.84 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LendingTree stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 185.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,543 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of LendingTree worth $11,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens cut their price target on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

