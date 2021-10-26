Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Announces Earnings Results

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lennox International stock opened at $304.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.65. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $266.77 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $267.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.38.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,969 shares of company stock worth $5,776,946 in the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

