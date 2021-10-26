Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

LII opened at $304.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.65. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $266.77 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $267.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.38.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,736,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total transaction of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,946. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

