Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $624,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $973,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,298 shares of company stock worth $4,398,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

