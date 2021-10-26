LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of LexinFintech worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LexinFintech by 433.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

LX opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. DBS Vickers cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

