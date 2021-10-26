Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,017 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,719,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,343,000 after acquiring an additional 431,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,330,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,701,000 after acquiring an additional 200,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,309,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,443,000 after acquiring an additional 130,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,735,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,694,000 after acquiring an additional 78,374 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

LXP stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The company had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

LXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.