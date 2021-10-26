LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LHC Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,727,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group stock opened at $143.74 on Tuesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.08 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $253.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.17.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

