Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,734,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $24,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 72.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 18,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 23.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after buying an additional 256,092 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after buying an additional 72,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $608,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $36,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,802 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBRT. Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

