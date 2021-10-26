Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Shares Gap Up to $7.84

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $8.49. Lightning eMotors shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 2,459 shares traded.

ZEV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 20.14, a quick ratio of 19.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

